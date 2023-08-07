Review of e-Kasih list needed to remove non-deserving recipients, says Nancy

KUCHING (Aug 7): A comprehensive review on the e-Kasih database needs to be done to ensure that only deserving individuals are included in it, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri

She said the methods and criteria currently used to assess the beneficiaries do not reflect their actual condition.

With the Sarawak government conducting a thorough review of the e-Kasih recipients’ list in the state, Nancy pointed out that such a move is crucial as it will provide a more accurate representation of the beneficiaries’ conditions.

“We receive information based on the data sent to us – details on the applicants, as well as the criteria – all this depends on the decisions made by the Ministry of Economy as e-Kasih falls under their jurisdiction.

“Nevertheless, the data that we receive are those deemed deserving based on the agreed-upon criteria, depending on the circumstances,” she added.

She said this after officiating the ministry’s Keusahawanan Wanita Bangkit programme in Siburan here yesterday.

Nancy said although her ministry accepts applications for the e-kasih programme, the final decision regarding aid recipients will involve various agencies from other ministries.

This collaborative approach aims to avoid data duplication and create a standardised reference system for all parties involved, she added.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had previously said that the state government will conduct a review to measure the poverty level in the state, which will also involve the recipients under the e-Kasih list.

With Nancy at the press conference was state Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who is Mambong assemblyman.