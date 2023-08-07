Sabah dancers bring home two golds, two bronzes from Korea

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): Sabah students brought home two golds and two bronzes from the International Dance Organisation (IDO) World Dance Festival 2023 held in South Korea, recently.

The Sabah contingent of 10 students aged between 12 and 17 years old led by Shasheila Sheril Sarikol, won the golds for the Adult Trio Formation category and the Solo category.

The performers for the Adult Trio Formation category were Ezra Januri, Alfianah Ampun and Ester Koro from SMK Chinta Mata, while the winning Solo performance was performed by Nurul Airiesyah Umaira Mohd Dzul Azhar (SRK St. Agnes, Kota Kinabalu).

Meanwhile, SMK Chinta Mata students, Fedley Jawani, Raynelzean Richer Elvis Roslee, Irysta Krystine, Inahwati Asau and Rohaniester Jainus won third place in the Junior Group category.

SMK All Saints students, Nurul Airiesyah and Avril Joanne Juvinis Amatius Simin won the bronze for the Junior Duo category.

The group was accompanied by two teachers from SMK Chinta Mata. They are Mary Jane Jeefre and John Francis.

The event held at Goyang Aram Nuri Opera Hall, Goyang Si, South Korea from August 4 to 6 and was participated by dancers from all over the world.