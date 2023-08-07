Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Team comes in second at AGG National Series 1 in Shah Alam

KUCHING (Aug 7): The Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics (AGG) Team placed second at the AGG National Series 1 in Shah Alam yesterday.

The ‘Jewels of Borneo’ comprised Joan Chai Rou Yan from Chung Hua Middle School No. 4, Joanne Wong Tze Ling from Chung Hua Middle School No. 1,

Qaisara Watiqah Valqis Mohd Danial Haiqal from SMK Bako, Vernice Lee Ke Xuan from Chung Hua Middle School No. 3, Christine Wong Sin Lin from SMK Kuching High, and Shirley Ng Chiew Rong from SMK Sungai Maong.

Organised by the Malaysian Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Association (MAGGA), the event was held at Stadium Panasonic.

The Sarawak AGG Team’s triumph continued in the National Development Programme (NAD), where they displayed their prowess across different age groups and levels.

In the NAD, Verlyn Lee Zhi Yi from Chung Hua Middle School No. 3 emerged champion in the Level 2, age group 12-14.

For Junior Level 2, Qaisara took the first place, while the first place for Senior, Level 2 went to Joanne.

In a statement, Sarawak AGG thanked Sarawak team manager Eileen Wong Ann Chyi for her unwavering dedication and guidance, and in ensuring the team’s smooth participation in the AGG National Series 1.

Judges from Sarawak at the competition were Shaleen Tay Hui Shing and Lim Yi Jun.

Sarawak AGG said the success team’s success in the AGG National Series 1 is a testament to the unwavering dedication of its team of gymnasts, coaches, and supporters.

“The journey to the national stage has been a culmination of hard work, countless hours of training, and a shared passion for artistic expression through AGG.

“Their achievements inspire aspiring gymnasts and demonstrate the potential of AGG to flourish as a prominent sport in Sarawak,” said the statement.

SAGGA also thanked supporters, parents, coaches, and sponsors who have been instrumental in nurturing the growth of AGG in Sarawak.

For more updates and information, follow SAGGA on social media @sarawakagg, email [email protected], or contact Tay on 010-9826991.