Sibu deputy police chief first Iban officer to hold PhD in Law

SIBU (Aug 7): Sibu deputy police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat has become the first Iban officer in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to hold a PhD in Law.

The 48-year-old received his degree during the 97th Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Convocation at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor, UiTM Shah Alam, Selangor on Saturday.

The father of five, who hails from Sri Aman, attributed his achievement to the support of his wife, who teaches at SMK Methodist here, as well as self-motivation.

“I truly believe that only education can change one’s future and be able to compete at the international level. As Nelson Mandela said that education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” he said.

He also paid tribute to his late mother, who passed away at Sibu Hospital in 2006, saying he had made a promise to her that he would strive to obtain his PhD.

The son of a former policeman also recalled his childhood spent helping his mother sell vegetables from one flat to another at the police quarters where they lived.

“There were times when I had to skip lunch to help my late mother sell vegetables. I used the money from the sales to buy my school uniform and books,” he said.

Collin obtained his Bachelor of Legal Studies, BLS (Hons) UiTM Shah Alam, Selangor in 2008, Bachelor of Law, LLB (Hons) UiTM Shah Alam in 2009, and Master of Law, LLM (Public Law & Public Interests) UiTM Shah Alam in 2014.