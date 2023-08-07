Sixty records smashed at Sprint Meet 4.0 in Miri

MIRI (Aug 7): Sixty records were smashed the Fourth Sprint Meet Swimming Championship at Knewton Global School here, last Sunday.

Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa) deputy president Tie Sing Chyan said it was a commendable achievement, despite last year’s edition having registered 70 record-breaking feats.

“Seventy records were re-written last year, which by itself was a great accomplishment in view of there being no competition being held nationwide at the time, following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that in the next edition, our Mirian athletes would showcase better performance and for them to break more records,” he said.

Tie also spoke about the interschool swimming meet this October, where he called upon the athletes to start their preparation now if they had not already.

Meanwhile, the Sprint Meet 2023 involved 456 participants from Miri, Bintulu, Brunei and also the Philippines.

The record-breakers of this year’s championships are Simpson Wong Zheng Hang (Boys-Age Under-8), Xun Rul Loius Tie (Boys-Age 10), Lim Churn Ethren (Boys-Age 11-12), Seau Zhi Ping (Boys-Age 13-14), Hector Ho Rze (Men-Age 15-17), Rusdionto Rusmadi (Men-Age 18 Above), Gunung Adriana (Girls-Age Under 8), Celestine Baru (Girls Age 9-10), Yii Jia Qi (Girls-Age 11-12), Claire Lau (Girls-Age 13-14), and Tiong Xin Yin (Women-Age 15-17).

Councillor Sean Huang Hong Siong, on behalf of Miri Mayor Adam Yii, presented the prizes.