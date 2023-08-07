Premier: S’wak to coordinate with Health Ministry on HIV/AIDS battle

MIRI (Aug 7): The Sarawak government will work with the Ministry of Health to coordinate efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in order to achieve better health outcomes, said the Premier.

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the government is fully aware that HIV/AIDS is a concern under Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with Target 3.3 being to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

“This strikes a chord with my administration as the state government is fully committed to meet the goals, which we have indeed operationalised under the Sustainable Sarawak blueprint.

“With that, we aim to be at the forefront of the HIV response and are eager to collaborate with capable civil society partners, such as the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF), in leading this effort,” Abang Johari said in a speech read by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew at the Malaysian AIDS Foundation Miri Gala fundraising dinner yesterday.

The Premier noted that the AIDS epidemic today is different from its first emergence, some 30 years ago, and warranted a different response that is grounded in evidence, informed by science, and respectful of the local context.

“The discovery of antiretroviral (ARV) medication has had a profound positive impact on the lives of people living with HIV. These drugs have led to substantial health improvements and an enhanced overall quality of life for those affected.

“They can now pursue education, work, marriage, parenthood, and ageing, living their lives just as anyone without HIV. Moreover, ARV treatment has potential to prevent HIV transmission from one individual to another,” he added.

Abang Johari stressed the overwhelming evidence should compel the public to eradicate all forms of stigma and prejudice against people living with HIV.

“Our actions must be guided by compassion and reason, and that it is essential to treat them with respect and dignity, without isolating or discriminating based on their HIV status,” he said.

The Premier also urged those at risk of or have already been diagnosed with HIV to seek treatment to combat the virus and have a second chance at life.

MAF chairperson Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said Sarawak has the potential to become the first state in Malaysia to end AIDS, partly due to its small epidemic size (compared to overall population), and by removing all barriers to HIV testing and treatment.

“We know that amongst other factors, geographical barriers is one that makes Sarawak a challenge to scale up treatment and prevention efforts. But with determination and partnerships, anything is possible.”

She cited the support of former Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu – the widow of former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and MAF Sarawak patron – and the Sarawak government for Teratak Kasih Tok Nan, which was established in 2017.

Its Miri branch opened on Aug 5 as a tripartite partnership between MAF, Yayasan Sime Darby, and the Ministry of Health.

Teratak Kasih Tok Nan is a one-stop centre for the HIV programme as well as a halfway boarding facility for those from rural Sarawak going for clinic follow-ups at the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching or Miri Hospital.

The MAF Miri Gala dinner raised RM923,000, which will be used to support critical HIV/AIDS programmes here, facilitate equitable access to essential healthcare by removing the travel cost barrier through the provision of travel allowances to underprivileged HIV or chronic diseases patients living in remote areas of Sarawak, as well as support the operation of the one-stop support centre for people living with HIV.

The CIMB Group donated RM250,000, followed by Interhill Group with a contribution of RM55,000, the Sarawak government contributed RM50,000, and Sarawak Energy Berhad gave RM25,000 to the cause.

Among those present were Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni; MAF patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir; Interhill Group executive director Albert Hu Yun Chai; CIMB Group Corporate Social Responsibility head Rositah Mariam Sulaiman; Malaysian AIDS Council president and MAF trustee Dr Raja Iskandar Raja Azwa; and UNAIDS country director for Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos Patricia Ong Ping.