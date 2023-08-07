Tatau Regatta on Aug 11-13 expected to draw bigger crowds

TATAU (Aug 7): The Tatau Regatta, Pesta Tatau 2023’s main highlight, on Aug 11-13 is expected to draw bigger crowds.

The champion in the ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) race will receive a RM12,000 cash prize.

The boat race will be held again after a long hiatus in Batang Tatau, in addition to the 43 activities that are currently being held for this year’s edition.

The activities are organised by 30 working committees consisting of government agencies, clubs, associations and non-governmental organisatons in Tatau District.

The concept of Pesta Tatau 2023 is based on a multi-cultural event.

Ngajat Iban, bermukun, kuntau, Kenyah culture night, Bagatan culture night and Punan culture night are among the activities held to showcase the variety of cultures that are rarely seen in modern days.

More than 5,000 visitors gathered at the main stage enjoying the shows and patronising the sales booths at the Pesta Tatau 2023 during its official opening ceremony on Saturday night.

The ceremony was officiated by Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai who is the patron of the event.

“The response to the Tatau Festival was very encouraging this year. Every night about 2,000 to 3,000 visitors come to witness the various activities held,” he said.

He said last year in the same event, based on the study, those who sell food items and handicrafts managed to generate RM1.5 million in sales.

“We in Tatau are quite lacking in activity, therefore we hosting Pesta Tatau including regatta and speedboat race even though it requires a large expenditure.

“By having this event, it can also attract visitors from outside to our district,” said Sikie who is Kakus assemblyman.

At the same time, he also commended the Pesta Tatau organising committee who have worked hard to ensure the smoothness of the two-week event.

“This committee includes government agencies from Tatau and Bintulu, NGOs and political parties who have given good cooperation. This cooperation is very important when we carry out various activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan who is the organising committee chairman said various activities have been planned for the event and one of the long-awaited activites will be the mini regatta.

He said the first Tatau Regatta was held in 1989 when Tatau was upgraded as a district. In 2010 it was known as Pesta Udang and in 2016 it was renamed as Pesta Tatau.

“When the pandemic hit the country, we did not organise Pesta Tatau for several years and it returned again last year.

“Like last year’s Pesta Tatau, this year we are organising it for two weeks. Our purpose in organising this event is not just for fun, but for us to involve the community in taking opportunities in economic activities,” said Jabang.

This year, a total of 175 stalls have been provided for local traders to sell their products.

“Based on our study, we are expecting a turnover of RM3 million for this two-week event this year,” said Jabang.

Among those present at the event were Sikie’s wife Datin Melia Gelen, Bintulu Development Authority assistant general manager (Property) Prie Nyangan, Pengiran Dato Daud Pengiran Putera who representing Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, assistant secretary to the Ministry of Touris, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Mona Octavia Sulai Albans Meling, Pemanca Gerosen Jubin and heads of government departments and private sectors