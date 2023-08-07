Temporarily unavailable for now, Maybank says looking into resolving its services, apologises to customers

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): Maybank’s services are temporarily unavailable for Maybank2u web and mobile banking service namely M2U app and MAE, as well as debit and credit card usage.

In its X account, Maybank tweeted that it apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused and it is looking to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“For assistance, please write to us via private message or contact our Maybank Group Customer Care at 1-300-88-6688 (Malaysia) or +603-7844 3696 (overseas),” it said. — Bernama