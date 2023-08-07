TYT Taib seen on social media video shared by wife

KUCHING (Aug 7): A video of Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has been shared by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The video posted on Instagram and Tiktok last night appears to have been recorded at a seaside cafe.

In it, a voice off camera, believed to be Raghad, can be heard speaking.

“Happy Sunday to everyone. Hello Tun. Hello husband. I love you.

“We all love you. Long life, InsyaAllah (God willing),” the voice said.

Astana Negeri Sarawak recently dispelled speculation about Taib’s health.

It has not been revealed where he is at present, but state officials have said he will return when permitted by doctors.

On Aug 3, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Taib has recovered from his illness and will return to Sarawak after a period of rest.

“The explanation is this, he (Taib) is taking a break and had fallen sick outside the country.

“His condition now is that he has recovered and is still resting, that’s all. He will be back, he will be back,” Abang Johari told reporters after launching the state-level National Month 2023 at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here.

Astana Negeri Sarawak also issued a statement calling on Sarawakians not to be hoodwinked by unverified news on the Governor’s health.

This followed Raghad lashing out at those spreading fake news about her husband.

In an Instagram post, she accused those creating fake news and cursing her husband of being inhumane as she said he had given “his entire life for Anak Sarawak and this state”.