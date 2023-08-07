Unite under one umbrella to amplify voice of community, Iban NGOs called

MIRI (Aug 7): Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) representing the Iban community here should unite under one umbrella to amplify their voice and strength, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said to do this, the NGOs must set aside personal interests and instead focus of prioritising the interests of the community.

“I understand that in Miri alone, we have 15 Iban NGOs which is the largest number in the entire state. If all these associations unite, they will form a strong and united voice,” he said.

“That is why I am challenging Dayak Miri Association (DAM) to gather all Dayak organisations in Miri to unite. Only then will our voice be strong and heard,” the Marudi assemblyman said in his speech when officiating at the 33rd anniversary celebration of Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS), here Saturday night.

He said despite having numerous platforms, the Ibans remain divided through the setting-up of many associations.

“This is of no use as our voice will not be strong. Therefore, I call on the Iban community in Miri to unite and let go of past issues and incidents.

“We cannot change history but the future is in your hands to change,” he added.

At the same time, Penguang praised SIDS Miri for evolving to become one of the highly respected SIDS branches in Sarawak.

He also pledged RM20,000 to SIDS Miri in support of the branch’s efforts to empower Iban womenfolk in the region.

Among those present were SIDS Miri chairman Jenny Jeli.