UTS celebrates outstanding achievements, increased student enrolment  

SIBU (Aug 7): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) aims to achieve a student population of 4,000 by the end of 2024, said its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid.

UTS’ current student enrolment, he said, is close to 3,000 and with the introduction of scholarship schemes, the student intake has considerably increased by 250 per cent.

“From having only a fewer than 100 students 10 years ago, today we have close to 3,000 students.

“With the support and financial incentive introduced by the Right Honourable Premier of Sarawak, we aim to achieve 4,000 student population by end of next year,” he said in his speech at UTS’ 7th convocation ceremony at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The university, Khairuddin disclosed, is now in the midst of preparing new programmes for next year’s new academic session, namely Occupational Safety and Health, Marine Engineering Technology, Nautical Science Studies and Law.

“UTS started with only four academic programmes in 2013 and as of today, we are offering 34 academic programmes from Foundation, Bachelor’s, Master’s to a PhD degree.

“All local students and those from outside Sarawak are given full scholarship to enrol in UTS’ one-year Foundation programme, whereby those who continue their undergraduate study at UTS will be given 50 per cent scholarship of the tuition fees.

“If they decide to pursue their study either for Master’s or PhD degree, they will also be given the 50 per cent scholarship,” he said.

UTS, in collaboration with Yayasan Sarawak, offers special bursary scheme for the low income household with a scholarship of up to 80 per cent of the tuition fee.

Adding on, Khairuddin noted that Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan has also given financial assistance to UTS students in recognition of UTS’s progress and potential.

“This is indeed a major milestone for us in getting international scholarships for our students,” he said, adding that UTS is the first university in the country to offer mobile game development programmes for the e-sport and entertainment industries.

UTS has also been given the approval to host the prestigious Participatory Design Conference (PDC) in August next year, the first to be organised outside of Europe, he disclosed.

“This year is also a very special year for UTS as we are celebrating our 10th anniversary, and as a young university, UTS has been recognised as one of the most progressive and fast growing universities in the country.

“This campus has also been recognised as one of the seven most beautiful campuses in Malaysia,” he added.

A total of 347 graduates, including one PhD and 15 Master’s graduates received their scrolls at the convocation ceremony, with one outstanding graduate receiving the prestigious Chancellor Award and another two receiving the Academic Award.

Thirty-four other graduates, meanwhile, received various awards.

Also present were Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono and wife Lucy Octavia; Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development and chairman of UTS board of governors Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; and UTS deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr Mohammad Shahril Osman.