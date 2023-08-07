Wanita Bangkit: Over RM2 mln to help women break free from poverty, says minister

KUCHING (Aug 7): More than RM2 million has been allocated by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development for the Wanita Bangkit programme to help women break free from poverty, said minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said since January this year to date, a total of 6,651 participants have benefitted from the programme.

“Through this programme, participants are provided with guidance and cash aid amounting to RM500, which will be deposited into their respective accounts as initial capital to start their businesses.

“After three months, the participants will be monitored by our volunteers to assess their progress, as well as to evaluate the programme’s effectiveness in assisting them to increase their income through their respective businesses,” she said.

She said this at the Wanita Bangkit programme held at Siburan Community Hall here yesterday.

Nancy said in Sarawak, a total of 11 such programmes have been organised involving 4,823 participants, with 500 taking part in yesterday’s event.

Also present at the event were state Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who is also Mambong assemblyman.