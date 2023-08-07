Warisan leaders in denial over GRS govt’s success – Nizam

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): Warisan leaders are in denial over Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government’s success in improving Sabah’s economy after two and a half years.

Gagasan Rakyat information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said under the GRS government, the manufacturing industry such as the copper foil manufacturing factory (downstream by SK Nexilis, a joint venture between the Sabah Government and South Korea) was materialised and is expected to start production next year.

He said this endeavor is part of the State Government’s commitment to create the downstream industry for the creation of jobs for Sabah’s people.

At the same time, Kibing Group’s silica sand factory in Sikuati, Kudat created thousands of jobs for Sabahans as well as spillovers in economic activities through the creation of business vendors, he said in a statement on Monday.

Nizam added when this downstream production is fully operational, the goods will be exported and will be recorded in the future State trade value.

In comparison, he said Warisan had failed to transform Sabah’s economy when it led the State administration for 27 months.

“Have Warisan leaders forgotten that the Sabah economic growth dropped to negative 9.5 percent in 2020 and was inherited by the GRS government; when Warisan took over the government in 2018, they inherited surplus economic development of over eight percent?” he said.

Nizam added that Sabah’s export value in 2022 amounted to RM77.2 billion, out of which over 70 percent was from crude and palm oil, and also LNG gas.

But in the future, the ratio will change, when the value of exports from the manufacturing industry, which is nearing completion and begins production, he said.

By then, Sabah trade value will not only be RM118.1 billion but more than that, he said.

“The creation of factories based on manufacturing is not the same as planting corn which can be harvested in three months. Industrial factories need time,” he reminded.

He also said Sabah in creating the manufacturing factories has her own priorities, which is in terms of comparative advantage.

“Because of that, since GRS took over the government last September 2020, it has opted for industries with comparative advantages, because with this approach, it does not have to compete with similar producers and this will also be cost effective,” he said.

Nizam reminded Warisan leaders that each State has their own strategies and priorities in managing their economy.

“Sabah has made the tourism industry, agriculture and plantations as the sun rise industry. In terms of export value, the tourism sector is not recorded as export value, but as the state income collection,” he said.

He also said the Sabah government had work collaborations with Petronas on downstream industry, as well as with foreign companies or foreign investors related to renewable energy or green energy to diversify her economic activities and create more jobs for the people.

“Sabah’s involvement in creating downstream industry related to oil and gas at SOGT Sipitang, and oil palm related industries in POIC Lahad Datu, are part of the Sabah Maju Jaya strategies to create more job opportunities and involve more people in such sectors,” he said.

He said the Sabah government, under the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap, is on the right track, not only in answering the worries of Warisan leaders relating to job opportunities, the people’s involvement and also contribution of the export value, but also the Sabah Maju Jaya has a clear objective to create people who are prosperous and state that is developed.

Recently, Warisan’s Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong and the party’s deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking had expressed their dismay at the state’s continued dependence on raw commodities with crude petroleum, natural gas and crude palm oil as the state’s main exports.

They said these industries would not benefit Sabahans in terms of job creation and socioeconomic upgrades and suggested that GRS focus on building the local manufacturing and downstream industries.