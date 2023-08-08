4th World Master Chefs competition to take place Sept 4-7

KUCHING (Aug 8): Exciting news for all culinary enthusiasts as the 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine (WMCCC) 2023 is set to take place this Sept 4 to 7.

Organised by Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching and Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant, the competition will be held at Aeroville Mall at Jalan Stutong Baru.

“The competition promises to be a vibrant celebration of Cantonese culinary arts, global gastronomy, and cultural diversity,” said Hoi Tin Lau restaurant’s renowned master chef Goh Ah Seng, who is also president of Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching.

“We are thrilled to host this prestigious competition that not only showcases the culinary skills of talented chefs, but also promotes the rich heritage of Borneo-style Cantonese cuisine,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Having previously graced national and Asia-Pacific levels in 2016 and 2019 respectively, the 2023 edition promises to be a global spectacle that draws participants and observers from more than 20 countries and regions.

“The event also aims to promote Chinese culinary culture and delicacies and showcase the tropical rainforests and unique local customs of Borneo,” said Goh.

Guests at the event can look forward to an array of experiences, including seminars led by internationally renowned Chinese culinary experts, as well as live cooking demonstrations by master chefs hailing from around the globe.

Adding a local flavour to the festivities, Chef Laura and Chef Tan Hui Chin will delight visitors with a delectable showcase of Sarawak’s culinary treasures.

From the aromatic ‘ayam pansuh’ to the flavourful Laksa Sarawak, and from the succulent satay to the aromatic ‘kacangma’, attendees can indulge in an enticing journey through the region’s diverse cuisine.

With over 500 applications already received, comprising more than 100 participants and around 400 accompanying delegates, the competition promises to be a showcase of world-class talent and innovation.

Beyond its culinary significance, the event serves as a platform to spotlight the unique culture and character of Sarawak, elevating its visibility on the global stage.

The organising committee has garnered support and collaboration from Unesco Creative Cities Network – Kuching City of Gastronomy and the Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak (CHASS), underscoring the event’s cultural and artistic significance.

“We look forward to attracting a large number of visitors to witness the brilliance of the competition and make Sarawak’s beauty and diversity known internationally,” said Goh.

Admission to the event is free.

Also present at the event was the Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak chairman Datin Dona Drury Wee.