Abg Jo: Two carbon trading licences issued in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 8): Two licences for carbon trading in Sarawak have been issued to Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) and timber giant, Samling Group.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said Petros has been authorised to use the former oil well area for carbon storage, while Samling has been granted a licence for their carbon project in the primary plantation area.

“Petros and I will go to Norway to see the carbon storage infrastructure there. Samling, who is a licenced planted forest holder, is detailing their project with their business partners from Singapore,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak Skills Convocation and i-CATS University College here today.

In March 2023, Petros had been granted a licence by the Sarawak Land and Survey Department as a resource manager for the state’s natural carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) resources.

The licence, issued by Sarawak Land and Survey Department, covers an area located in the North Luconia province, offshore Bintulu.

Samling Group obtained a licence through its subsidiary, SaraCarbon Sdn Bhd, to conduct a study to start a carbon nature-based project in their industrial tree plantation area in Marudi, near Miri.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said i-CATS University College, which is a higher technical education institution owned by the Sarawak government, will be starting a hydrogen and electric vehicle (EV) maintenance training programme at their new campus soon.

He said the new campus will be developed on an 81-hectare area in Matang, which will be equipped with the latest technology.

“Hydrogen vehicle and EV maintenance is a new engineering course. The university is currently identifying the right model and they may even refer to Germany which offers the same course,” he added. — Bernama