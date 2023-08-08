Anwar: Padi Price Subsidy Scheme rate increased to RM500 per metric tonne, better income for farmers

PARIT BUNTAR (Aug 8): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an increase of the Padi Price Subsidy Scheme (SSHP) rate from RM360 to RM500 per metric tonne of padi production, effective tomorrow.

The Prime Minister when announcing the good news said, with the increase, padi farmers in the country would receive at least RM1,700 per metric tonne of their padi production, giving them a better income.

“This is the biggest increase in history. The rate was increased when I was the finance minister a long time ago.

“Today, I did it again. I announced it today, tomorrow it will be increased,” he said at the launch of the state-level Sentuhan Agro Madani Programme, here today.

Also present was Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu. – Bernama

