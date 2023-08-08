Api Api night market to be expanded

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 8): City Hall has decided to expand the weekly Api Api night market along Jalan Gaya, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“After a discussion with my ministry and the Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip, we have decided to officially extend the Api Api night market to Block C and Block D of Jalan Api Api,” Liew told the media after the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

Liew said that the addition of the two blocks would provide space for at least 50 more stalls and the whole process would be completed in one month.

“The expansion of the night market which is held every Friday and Saturday night will open up business opportunities for more locals and I urge them to take up the opportunity by applying for the permit with City Hall as soon as possible,” the Api Api assemblywoman said.

According to Liew, expanding the night market is also timely considering the upcoming celebrations like Merdeka Day, Mooncake Festival, Malaysia Day and later in the year, Christmas.

“Tourists will be very interested as not only can they enjoy a variety of food and drinks as well as purchase some souvenirs, they also have the opportunity to experience the multi-ethnicity Sabah is well known for,” she said.

Liew added that in the future, the Api Api night market will be expanded to Jalan Jati and later on to Kampung Air.

She also said that Lintasan Deasoka will be used for entertainment activities including the staging of pocket cultural shows to showcase cultural dances and songs of Sabah.

“I believe it will be a success and if City Hall needs any additional funds to uplift Blocks C and D, we will arrange it so that it becomes a reality as soon as possible,” she said adding that past records showed that the night market attracts more than 1,000 visitors nightly so with the additional stalls will bring in more.

On the issue of cleanliness, Liew said that she will be using her assemblywoman’s fund to provide a rubbish bin to all the new stall operators.

This way, they will have no excuse not to dispose of their rubbish properly, she pointed out.

When it was pointed out that there were not any litter bins in the city for the public to dispose of their rubbish in, Noorliza explained that without the litter bins, the level of cleanliness was manageable.

“We need to increase manpower and need to educate the sellers as well as visitors about not littering indiscriminately. We also encourage the food hawkers especially those who cook food on the spot to cover the ground to prevent spillage onto the road,” Noorliza said.

Liew also disclosed that two new night market areas have been identified namely the Bandaran Berjaya Night Market and the D’Suang Sadong Jaya Night Market, which are expected to start operating at the end of August.

The Bandaran Berjaya Night Market is expected to have 30 stalls, while the D’Suang Night Market is expected to have 40 stalls.

The Bandaran Night Market will operate from 5 pm to 12 am, every Monday through Thursday. It will start with 30 stalls offering various types of food and beverages. Buskers’ performances will also add to the vibrant atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the D’Suang Night Market will operate every evening from 6 pm to 12 am. It will focus on seasonal fruit sales and BBQ-themed food, with buskers’ performances and children’s activities adding to its public appeal.

It is hoped that the provided facilities will contribute to the economic growth of traders and further enliven the city of Kota Kinabalu, she said.