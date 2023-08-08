Being visually-impaired doesn’t stop this Selangor cop from casting his vote

KUALA SELANGOR (Aug 8): Corporal Abdullah Sidee Mohamed arrived at the district police station at 9.25am today with a greater sense of responsibility.

It’s early voting day and the moustachioed public relations officer in the Logistics Department at the Kuala Selangor District Police Station is in line to cast his ballot for the Selangor state election, alongside other servicemen nationwide who will be on polling day duty this Saturday.

Today marks the third time the 35-year-old is casting his vote as a visually impaired person.

Sidee hails from Bota in Perak and joined the police force in 2008. The following year, he transferred to Kuala Selangor.

In 2017, a growth under his brain crushed his eye nerves, resulting in the loss of vision in both eyes.

He told Malay Mail that he feels glad to be able to fulfil his responsibility as a citizen and choose who he thinks can best act as his elected representative to serve the nation. – Malay Mail