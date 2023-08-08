Chef claims trial to stealing smartphone at Kuching Festival Food Fair

KUCHING (Aug 8): A 50-year-old chef claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of stealing a smartphone.

Marani Rais pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code was read to her.

The Section carries a jail term up to seven years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Mason then fixed Sept 18 for case management and allowed her to be released on a RM1,500 bail with a local surety.

Marani allegedly committed the offence during Kuching Festival Food Fair 2023 at Dewan Masyarakat in Jalan Padungan here around 9.10pm on Aug 2, 2023.

It is understood that the owner of the smartphone realised that her phone which was kept in her bag was missing.

She then lodged a police report that led to Marani’s arrest.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Marani was unrepresented by a counsel.