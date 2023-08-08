Chong: Jalan Stapok house buyers finally get OPs after much delay

KUCHING (Aug 8): Home buyers of a housing development project at Jalan Stapok here finally received occupation permits (OPs) for their new house within two weeks after the issue was brought to the press, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP, who visited the new houses together with some of the home buyers on Sunday, said the developer had notified them to take possession of their respective houses.

“The purchasers were happy that at least after our intervention and bringing up the matter to the press, the developer had responded quickly and within two weeks, the OPs were issued and the developer had notified them to take possession of their houses,” he said in a statement.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman said the home buyers had purchased the houses from the developer sometime in 2017 and 2018.

“Though it was provided in the agreement that the developer must deliver the houses to the purchasers within two years from the date of the agreement, up till July this year, they were still denied their houses,” he said, noting that these buyers were already paying installments and interests on their bank loans.

He said the home buyers had met up with him on July 13, explaining that the construction of the houses had been almost completed since last year.

“Sometime around July 2022, the developer had promised the purchasers that the OPs for the houses would be issued and the houses would be delivered to them soon.

”Yet, that promise of ‘soon to be issued’ had gone on for a year, and the purchasers saw no sign of it coming through.

“After we met, I issued a letter to both the developer and the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, urging a quick resolution of the matter,” he said.

He said that though the developer had responded within two weeks from the date of his letter, the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister had yet to respond thus far.

Nevertheless, Chong said he is glad that the purchasers have finally received their houses.

“There will definitely be some penalties that the developer still has to pay the purchasers for the late delivery of their houses.

“There will also be some defects to be repaired, but as a whole I am glad that the matter has been promptly resolved,” he said.

He also lamented the slow pace of the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government in addressing problems faced by home buyers.

“There are many errant developers out there taking advantage of the helpless house purchasers and yet the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government has not done enough to protect these purchasers’ rights,” he said.