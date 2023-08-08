Choose RTP contractors who can deliver to avoid project delays, says Ripin

MIRI (Aug 8): Agencies implementing Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects should not tolerate poor-performing contractors, said Dr Ripin Lamat.

The Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development said failure to swiftly deal with under-performing contractors would only result in RTP projects falling behind schedule.

“RTP projects are often delayed due to the failure of the contractors. I urge the RTP implementing agencies to be proactive and stricter in screening the selection of contractors to ensure they are up to the job.

“They must select the right contractors, because any delay in completion will result in anger among the local people,” he told The Borneo Post when met yesterday.

Ripin had earlier visited the RTP project site for the Kampung Bakam multipurpose hall, to check on its construction progress.

On the general progress of RTP projects in his constituency, the Lambir assemblyman said he was dissatisfied that a number of contractors awarded RTP projects had failed to deliver, with financial problems often cited as the cause.

“In Lambir, there are several problematic RTP projects, for example the construction of stalls in Taman Tunku and also this multipurpose hall project in Kampung Bakam, both of which are still not completed yet.

“Due to the delay in completing these projects, the contractors have been issued compounds, and they have been granted an extension to complete them.”

At the same time, Ripin hoped agencies implementing RTP projects would speed up the process of approving the siting of the projects.

“I understand that several factors must be considered before approving the project’s siting. To speed up the siting process, the relevant agencies perhaps should regularly meet on the subject.

“It is because the delay in the siting process has caused some RTP projects under my constituency for this year to be unable to be commenced.”

Joining Ripin during his site visit to Kampung Bakam were councillor Rahim Unsang, Miri City Council officers, and Kampung Bakam village security and development committee members.