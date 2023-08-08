Early morning fire razes house in Kpg Sinar Budi Baru

KUCHING (Aug 8): A house in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Jalan Batu Kawa here was totally destroyed in an early morning fire today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, a man who lived in the house, managed to escape without any injuries.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident 3.35am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a single-story house was completely destroyed. The fire also destroyed a car,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the nearby fire hydrant, and they managed to control the fire at 4.18am.

“The firefighters ended the operation after the fire was fully extinguished at 4.50am.”

The cause of the fire and the estimated losses are still under investigation.