Fadillah: Malaysia unlikely to be in EU Deforestation Regulation high-risk listing

MIRI (Aug 8): Malaysia is not likely to be listed as a ‘high-risk country’ under the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), in view of the positive outcome of a joint task force (JTF) meeting in Jakarta last week, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

For the record, the Regulation is aimed at curbing EU market’s impact on global deforestation and forest degradation. However, it is also considered a measure that can impose a negative impact on free and fair trade, especially in it being seen as targeting agriculture commodities produced by developing countries.

“The good news is there’s positive response from the EU that Malaysia would not be classified as ‘high-risk country’, during the JTF meeting in Jakarta last week.

“We hope that in the final meeting, Malaysia would be classified under the standard benchmark, and not as ‘high risk’,” said Fadillah, also the Plantation and Commodities Minister, at the opening ceremony for the Palm Oil Manufacturing Technology Exhibition and Conference (POMTEC) 2023 here today.

Adding on, he said his ministry was serious in understanding and complying with the EUDR requirements.

“We have been engaging with various impacted parties to discuss and streamline the commitments in facilitating the country’s efforts in combating deforestation, as well as being excluded from any entirely unwarranted classification as a ‘high-risk country’.

“The JTF between Malaysia, Indonesia and the EU on the EUDR implementation, will actively work towards gaining EU recognition for MSPO (Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil) Certification Scheme and other relevant certifications.”

On POMTEC 2023, Fadillah commended Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (Soppoa) for organising the event, hailing the knowledge shared and exchanged during this conference as ‘invaluable, bringing together industry experts, researchers and stakeholders’.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Soppoa chairman Eric Kiu said POMTEC also provided ‘a glimpse into the future’, where the industry would be progressing into becoming technology-driven.