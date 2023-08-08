Asean Floating Market 2023 expected to draw visitors to Lawas town

MIRI (Aug 8): Visitors, both local and from outside Sarawak are expected to flock Lawas town this weekend for the Asean Floating Market 2023.

Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong said that the event will be held from Aug 11-13 along the Lawas waterfront.

“This event is going to be a new attraction because this is the first time that we have such event not only for Sarawak but Malaysia.

“Before this, we only know of floating markets in countries like Vietnam and Thailand and now Lawas has the chance to host the first one in Sarawak and Malaysia,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting on the event in Lawas recently.

He said that among those participating in the floating market include entrepreneurs from Indonesia, Brunei, Sabah and Labuan.

Henry also proposed for the event to be included in the annual event calendar for Lawas.

“This is because of Lawas’s unique location, it is located near the border with Indonesia, Brunei, Sabah and Labuan.

“With collaboration with other agencies, I hope that this event would become one of our annual events in Lawas in years to come,” he said.