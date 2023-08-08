Forest director: Strict scrutiny before licence issued to carry out carbon activities

KUCHING (Aug 8): Companies will have to go through strict scrutiny before they are issued with licence to carry out carbon activities in Sarawak, said Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad.

“We cannot simply give licence, otherwise they will do things anyhow, (could be a) scammer and spoil the market. We are looking into capability of that company, because this involves high level trading, international trading and we want to maintain good image of Sarawak,” he told a press conference after opening the seminar on Introduction of Forest Carbon Activities in Sarawak at a hotel here today.

According to him, a local company has been issued a carbon study permit prior to issuance of licence in accordance with the current ordinance.

He said the company is given a maximum of two years under the permit to come up with project design documents (PDD) to value the carbon within that area.

On a related matter, he said more roadshows and seminars on forest carbon activities will be organised to increase public knowledge on this initiative.

He said Sarawak is now leading the other states in Malaysia in this carbon initiative and has become the referral point for the others to learn about the law and the programme involved.

“But, Sarawakians also have to know about this carbon initiative and carbon trading. Hopefully, in the future, there will be more (roadshows and seminars) to come.

“As a start this year, we did our seminar roadshows from Miri to Bintulu to Sibu and then Kuching. And then, we see what is the response from the stakeholders. If not enough, we will do it again,” he said.

To a question, he said many from outside Sarawak including China, United Kingdom and Singapore are interested in carbon activities in the state.

He also said monetising forest resources has been talked about by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg since several years ago and now carbon trading will become a new source of revenue for Sarawak.

Earlier, when speaking at the event, Hamden said the seminar on Introduction of Forest Carbon Activities in Sarawak would discuss the latest developments and initiatives particularly in light of the recent passage of the ordinance and the introduction of the Forests (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules, 2022.

He said the seminar started in Miri on July 10, then moved to Bintulu on July 12, Sibu on July 14 and ended today in Kuching.

“A seminar to showcase the importance of Forest Carbon Activities, the critical role of forest carbon activities in addressing climate change and protecting Sarawak’s valuable ecosystems. The organisation of the seminars had received overwhelming feedback from the participants throughout all three regions as well as here in Kuching,” he said.

He also informed that the Sarawak government has been working to develop a framework for forest carbon activities, and passed the Forests (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules 2022 which take effect from January 1 this year.

“These rules provide a clear regulatory framework for forest carbon projects in Sarawak, and they are expected to help attract investment in these projects.” he said.