Hajiji: State Govt will assist people to reapply for aid

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 8): The State Government will do its best to ensure that Sabahans who qualify for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) will receive the financial assistance from the federal government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that applicants who failed in their initial applications are encouraged to reapply for the assistance.

He was replying to Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang who asked the Chief Minister if the State Government has any initiatives to monitor the applicants to see if they are successful or not.

According to Hajiji, the State Government is constantly monitoring the situation but pointed out that the registration of the applicants is according to the data obtained from the National Registration Department (NRD) and government agencies.

“Those who qualify for the assistance but were left out or their applications were rejected can reapply. The State Government will assist the best it can,” he said.

Hajiji added that in Sabah, the total number of recipients for the STR is 799,782 and it involved an allocation of RM696.3 million.

“The number of STR recipients is not categorized by state constituencies. However, based on extracted data from the Kapayan constituency, using the applicant-provided address and postal code information, there are 1,345 recipients with an allocation of approximately RM1 million there,” he said.

According to Hajiji, some reasons for application rejection include not meeting the eligibility criteria, such as applicants having a monthly household income exceeding RM5,000, or for single elderly individuals, exceeding RM2,500 as well as failure to provide documents indicating marital/divorce status.

In terms of payment method, the STR is credited directly to the recipients’ bank accounts and is implemented in phases, he said adding that the most recent phase three payment was from June 26, 2023, to July 5, 2023.

Recipients without bank accounts can make withdrawals at nearby Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches until December 31, 2023.

To ensure that the STR is accessible to recipients, especially in rural and remote areas, the government will implement withdrawal programs at relevant districts in Sabah from August 3 to mid-September 2023, he said.

On the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), Hajiji said it is the extended program of the STR initiative and aimed to further alleviate the cost of living for the hardcore poor.

The total number of hardcore poor recipients for SARA in Sabah is 35,461, with a financial allocation of RM21,276,600.

This assistance, amounting to RM600, is channelled to households listed as “Hardcore Poor” under the STR recipients based on eKasih data until February 28, 2023.

Unlike recipients in Peninsular Malaysia who will receive this assistance in the form of non-cash basic necessities valued at RM600 credited to their identification cards at RM100 per month from July to December 2023, recipients in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will receive a one-time payment of RM600 credited directly to their bank accounts or in cash at any National Savings Bank branch nationwide starting from August 7, 2023.