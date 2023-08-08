Home Ministry sets up task force to monitor implementation of projects for agencies under it, says sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 8): The Home Ministry (KDN) has established a task force to monitor the implementation and maintenance of projects regarding the quarters, premises and facilities of agencies under the ministry, said KDN secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

Ruji said the task force is responsible for coordinating, monitoring and ensuring that the responsible department or agency under KDN complies with procedures and good governance in the implementation of projects.

“It also aims to ensure that approved projects can be implemented immediately and have an impact on the beneficiaries,” he said in a statement today.

He said as of August 5, 90.1 per cent of the 640 approved projects are actively being carried out while 9.9 per cent are still at the procurement stage.

The government had previously approved an allocation of RM200 million under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12th Malaysia Plan) (Phase 1), which involved the maintenance project of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) quarters worth RM98.72 million, the Prisons Department quarters (RM41 million), National Anti-Drug Agency quarters (RM31.29 million), Immigration Department quarters (RM19 million) and Maritime Enforcement Agency quarters (RM10 million).

On July 15, the government approved an additional allocation of RM200 million for Phase 2 to repair the quarters, premises and facilities of agencies under the KDN involving RM145 million to the PDRM, RM40 million to the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESScom) and RM15 million to the Prisons Department.

Ruji said the implementation of the projects under the approval of the Phase 2 allocation is underway and expected to be completed by the end of this year, at the latest. — Bernama