LDP eyeing to contest Sandakan seats

SANDAKAN (Aug 8): Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung has urged the party members in Sandakan to work hard in serving the people in order to regain its former glory in the next general election.

He said LDP has been serving the constituents in Sandakan since 1995. For the past 28 years, he said the party has won the Sandakan parliamentary seat thrice – twice by Tan Sri Lau Ngan Siew and once by Datuk Liew Vui Keong. The party has also won the Karamunting state seat for four terms, which was represented by Datuk Wong Lien Tat for two terms and Datuk Peter Pang and Datuk Charles O Pang Su Pin for one term each.

“Sandakan is LDP’s stronghold. As long as we continue to work hard and serve the people with dedication, we will do our best to negotiate with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to field our candidates for Sandakan seats to reignite the LDP flame and restore our former glory.”

Yong said that when officiating at the joint annual conference of Tanjung Papat, Karamunting, Sekong and Sungai Sibuga divisions here. The conference was chaired by the Speaker Datuk Wong Kon Fan.

On a separate note, he agreed with the relocation of Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) as disclosed by Qhazanah Sabah Bhd (QSB) chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Yusof has said that the relocation of KKIA to Kimanis was expected to take between three and five years if the State Cabinet agreed to the plan.

Yusof also said the relocation would happen in 2030 at the earliest as construction of the new airport would take three to five years.

Yong said he agreed with the plan in view of the long-term development because the existing KKIA could only handle nine million passengers annually.

According to a study, he said the volume of passengers in KKIA would increase to 36 million by 2035 but expanding the current airport only has a maximum capacity of 18 million.

“In the long run, we need to relocate KKIA to cope with the increasing volume of passengers.”

However, he said the government must take into account the distance from Kota Kinabalu to its proposed location in Kimanis that is 60 kilometres away from the state capital.

“The government must build the basic infrastructure en route to the new airport, such as express rail, high speed rail, other public transportations, roads, water and electricity supply.

“Without these infrastructure in place, the new airport will face a myriad of issues, including water and electricity disruption, poor road condition and traffic congestion.”

That said, Yong pointed out that the existing KKIA should be upgraded before the relocation, given the recent chaos caused by five South Korean airlines carrying 1,098 passengers that landed in close succession.

“This incident happened when there were slightly over 1,000 tourists.

“Can KKIA cope when the tourism industry recovers completely?

“Although Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd (MASB) has stated that KKIA would be given a facelift with a RM8.4 million allocation, such as improving the existing public toilets, building additional toilets, resurfacing the runway, upgrading the commercial lots and public address system, are these measures sufficient to cope with the increasing passenger volume?

“KKIA must be upgraded and expanded within three years to meet the growing number of passengers.”

On another note, Yong said road, utilities supply and salty water issues in Sandakan have gravely affected not only the people, but also dampen the confidence of investors.

He said the party has conveyed its concerns to the Deputy Chief Minister cum Public Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

“Shahelmey has assured us that the government is doing its level best to address these issues.

“The State Government is looking into electricity supply issues from multiple perspectives.”

He said the Sabah Water Department tests the water quality at Segaliud water treatment plant daily for chloride to ensure the water is safe for consumption.

“The minister has reassured us that the situation is improving but we need federal funds to address this issue once and for all, including the proposal to channel water from the Kinabatangan River to Sandakan.”

Yong said LDP would continue to follow up on this issue and called on the State Government and Cabinet to resolve livelihood issues affecting the people promptly.

Also present at the conference were LDP vice president cum Tanjung Papat divisional chairman Robert Chong, vice president David Ong, Central Women Movement leader Glenna Wong, Central Youth Movement acting leader Loong Kok Seng, Multimedia and Information Bureau chief Eric Lau, Karamunting divisional chairman cum Supreme Council member Wong Chung On, Sungai Sibuga divisional chairman cum Supreme Council member Lam Jin Dak and Sekong divisional chairman Liow Ket Hiung.