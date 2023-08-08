Marine police seize diesel worth RM259,060 from Btg Igan private jetty

SIBU (Aug 8): Sibu Marine Police Region 5 seized 25,754 litres of diesel estimated to be worth RM259,060 from a private jetty at Batang Igan yesterday (Aug 7).

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a 40-year-old man was also arrested during the 10.30am operation under Ops Taring Pensura.

“During the inspection, the suspect was found transferring the diesel from the tanks of two boats and the diesel was stored on the boats without a valid licence and permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN),” he said in a statement.

Also found during the operation were two oil pumps and one nozzle hose.

He said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The suspects and all the seized items were handed over to KPDN for further action,” added Zulkipli.