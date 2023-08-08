Missing elderly man found dead in Ranau forest

RANAU (Aug 8): An elderly man reported missing in a forest here was found dead on Monday.

Ranau police chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said the partially decomposed body of Jurin Sahantoh, 62, was discovered by a search and rescue team among bushes along a riverbank around 11am.

The victim was reported missing on August 2 when he left his home at Kampung Patau to look for rotan in the forest.

When he failed to return home, his wife informed villagers who went to look for him.

A missing person report was lodged on Aug 2 when villagers and family members failed to locate him.

The search and rescue team found the victim’s body on the sixth day of the operation.

The body was taken to the Ranau hospital for a postmortem, Simiun said in a statement on Tuesday.

The search and rescue operation involved the police, the Ranau Fire and Rescue Station, the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Civil Defence Force and the marine police.