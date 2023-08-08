Tuesday, August 8
Motorcyclist injures right hand in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Miri-Bintulu

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
APM Miri personnel attending to the victim at the scene.

MIRI (Aug 8): A 55-year-old motorcyclist injured his right hand in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Miri-Bintulu yesterday.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 2.14pm and a team of personnel was rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 2.21pm, the team found that the victim at the road shoulder. He sustained injuries to his right hand and was also found to be in semi-conscious state,” it added.

APM Miri said the victim was given initial treatment by the team before being sent to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The operation ended at 2.28pm.

