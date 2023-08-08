Nation begins paying last respects to former Ranger Major (Rtd) Michael Riman Bugat

KUCHING (Aug 8): Malaysians began paying their final respects to national hero Major (Rtd) Michael Riman Bugat at the Civic Centre here at 2pm today.

Tonight, there will be a prayer service for the late quartermaster at 8pm.

Riman passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here yesterday at the age of 71.

According to a schedule shared by Riman’s funeral organising committee chairman, Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw, the public can also pay their last respects tomorrow from 10am to 6pm, with prayers also at 8pm.

On Thursday, Riman’s journey to his final resting place at the Heroes’ Grave, Jalan Taman Budaya here will begin at 9.30am.

The funeral at the grave site will begin at 10am.

Born on March 8, 1952 in Spaoh, Betong, Riman served with the Malaysian Army from 1973 to 1991, including in the Royal Ranger Regiment.

He was conferred the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) – Malaysia’s second highest gallantry award – by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 6, 1984, for his courage during a battle with communist terrorists in Sarawak.

Riman received formal education at Paku Primary School before continuing his lower secondary education at St Luke’s Secondary School in Simanggang.