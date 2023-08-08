New campus for i-CATS University College to be built near Matang, says Premier

KUCHING (Aug 8): A new campus will be built for i-CATS University College at a 200-acre site near Matang, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the new campus, to be built by the Sarawak government, will be equipped with modern technology to provide best learning environment to the students and it will also house an accommodation block.

“There will be new courses offered at the university college later and one of the programmes we are looking into is related to hydrogen and electric vehicles (EV) maintenance,” he told reporters after officiating the 25th Sarawak Skills and i-CATS University College convocation ceremony at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak needs skilled workforce to manage the renewable energy sector and the plan to construct a new campus for the university college is still at the early stage.

Though Sarawak has been classified as a high-income state by the World Bank, the state leader said the government is committed to increasing the average household monthly income in the state to at least RM15,000 besides lowering the poverty rate.

With Sarawak venturing into green economy, Abang Johari said the state is now exploring the carbon trading initiative and both Samling Group and Petros have been granted licence to take part in the initiative in the state.

He further pointed out his administration will continue to support students to pursue education at institutions of higher learning owned by the state government through increasing the allocation for bursary awarded to deserving students.