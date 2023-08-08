No endangered fish sold in Semporna

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan warned those caught selling endangered marine fish species to stop doing it or face the consequences of their action.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister commenting on the photos of sharks and rays openly sold at a fish market in the east coast of Sabah, said that deterrent action will be taken against those involved.

He said the ministry viewed this matter seriously.

Jeffrey disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the preliminary research conducted by the Sabah Fisheries Department through news and published images had identified the species as the Bamboo Shark (Chiloscyllium punctatum), and this species is not listed as endangered.

As for the horned ray species, it has been confirmed that it is not from the species Mobula birostris or Mobula alfredi, which are listed as endangered under the Fisheries Act 1985, he said, adding that there are approximately 10 species of horned rays (devil rays) from the genus Mobula listed as endangered species under the CITES 2008 Act.

Jeffrey stressed that the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Ministry, through the Fisheries Department, consistently takes necessary and appropriate measures to protect endangered fish species through the enforcement of the Fisheries Act 1985 and the CITES 2008 Act.

“This includes never granting special licenses to any vessel for shark fishing, as is the case in other countries. The Fisheries Department has also implemented the ‘Prohibition of shark finning activity,’ which involves cutting or possessing shark fins on fishing vessels, as an additional condition for fishing licenses and equipment since February 25, 2014,” he said.

Jeffrey said that offenses and violations under the Fisheries Act 1985 (Control of Endangered Fish Species 1999), Section 25(b), may result in a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Under the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686), the penalty for violating Section 10(a) for an individual does not exceed RM100,000 for each animal/species, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years, or both, he said, adding that Section 10(b) for organizations or corporations incurs a fine not exceeding RM200,000 for each animal but not exceeding RM2 million.

The Sabah Fisheries Department, in carrying out the Fisheries Act 1985 and the CITES 2008 Act, conducts both sea and land operations, Jeffrey said.

According to him as of August 7, in Tawau this year, a total of 117 operations, including in markets, have been conducted to monitor the sale of fish caught using explosives and the sale of prohibited fish species.

Throughout these operations, action and investigation under the Fisheries Act 1985 have been taken against 50 cases for various offenses.

“This morning, an operation was conducted in the Semporna market by the Fisheries Department’s Enforcement Unit, confirming that there were no sales of fish categorized as endangered species under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the CITES 2008 Act,” he said.

Meanwhile Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Datuk Christina Liew when asked about the incident, said she is getting a report on the matter from the relevant authorities.