No stop to logging in S’wak just yet, says Forest director

KUCHING (Aug 8): The logging activities in Sarawak will not be stopped despite the current emphasis towards forest carbon activities, said Forest Department Sarawak director Datu Hamden Mohammad.

“To say we stop (logging activities), we have to see because we are now doing planted forests. All the licensees now have planted trees. Now, there are 440,000 hectares of planted forests for industrial purpose. We have been doing this since 1997.

“So, the planted tree upon maturity age of 12 to 14 years depending on type has to be chopped down, and then a new tree will be planted. In terms of carbon activities, the younger trees can absorb carbon better than the old ones.

“That’s why in some countries, they do not want national parks to be in the carbon activities. They like trees which are five years and above, the absorption level is very high. So, we need to know the strategies involved,” he told a press conference after opening the seminar on Introduction of Forest Carbon Activities in Sarawak at a hotel here today.

He also said that completely stopping logging activities will impact the livelihood of many people particularly involved in the downstream activities.

“Now we have reduced logging activities. Last time, it was about eight million cubic metres (of timber) produced annually, of which royalty earned was about RM800 million given to state government.

“Now it has reduced to about RM300 million only. Based on our calculation, that is sustainable level for another 10 years, unless the logging activity is stopped. But we have to look at the downstream activities which provide the employment opportunities to the people,” he said.

He added that it will be a waste also in terms of machinery involved in logging if the industry is closed.

He was nonetheless optimistic the players in the timber industry are able to adjust themselves with reduction of logging activities such as moving their machinery to other countries where the companies operate.

“Hopefully, the industry will do the adjustment themselves. That’s why since 2018, we have slowed down, bringing it to four million, three million, and last year it was two million only,” he said.

On a related matter, he said carbon credit as a commodity will generate more income for Sarawak while at the same time conserving the forests.

“Hopefully, with the policy, the environment in the long run will be better protected and we are no more reliant on cutting the timber. Just save the forest and do the trading on carbon.

“At the same time, our forest will be intact, hopefully. I cannot stop (logging), I just advise the state government to slow it down. If I say ban logging, many people will be affected. We cannot stop but we can reduce,” he said.

Hamden also informed that 62 per cent of Sarawak is still under forest. At present, he said the Forest Department and all related agencies are working together to ensure forests will be maintained and restored through planting of more trees and implementation of more green policies.

“Under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030) one of the main thrusts is environmental sustainability to achieve balanced development,” he added.