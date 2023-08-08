PAS no longer ‘original’, strayed from its founding struggles, says Anwar

PASIR MAS (Aug 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PAS is no longer an ‘original’ party as it has strayed from its founding struggles of fighting for Islam.

Anwar said that PAS has now ‘mixed up’ not only with Bersatu, but also Gerakan which had previously challenged the hudud law constitutionality.

“Now (Gerakan) is a friend of PAS…(before this) Gerakan challenged the constitutionality of the hudud law,” he said when delivering a talk at the Chetok state constituency near here last night.

He said Perikatan Nasional (PN) also fielded 20 candidates from Gerakan, including in Malay areas in Penang.

According to Anwar, PAS accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition of betraying Islam despite various allocations channelled by the unity government for the development of Islam.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also asked people of Kelantan to vote wisely in the state election on Aug 12.

Despite heavy rain and flooded field, more than 2,000 people attended the talk.

Meanwhile, at the Jelajah Perpaduan Madani ceramah at the Kota Lama state constituency, the prime minister said the unity government is more concerned with solving the problems of the people, such as eradicating hardcore poverty.

“We prohibit our ministers to acquire shares, government contracts or steal the people’s money… and if there are any who do that, we show them the door.

“We must have feelings and a conscience to help and solve any problems affecting the people,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he has also instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to immediately resolve the issue of damaged school toilets and dilapidated clinics nationwide. – Bernama