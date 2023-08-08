Pesta Tatau’s Niti Daun parade a huge success 

TATAU (Aug 8): Some 3,000 people gathered downtown here Sunday to celebrate the Pesta Tatau ‘Niti Daun’ parade.

The 3.5km parade from Pasar Baru to the main stage of Pesta Tatau at Taman Komuniti Sungai Jatan recorded a total of 1,500 participants clad in traditional attire.

The 18 contingents represented various government agencies, non-governmental organisations, political parties and individuals from Tatau and Bintulu.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) sent the largest contingent of 184 members.

Two ‘Best Contingent of Niti Daun Pesta Tatau 2023’ awards were presented to Persatuan Peminat Main Asal Iban Bintulu (Pemanis) and Akademi Main Asal Dayak Bintulu.

Both contingents walked home with a cash prize of RM3,000 each, while second place with RM2,000 was awarded to the Bagatan Pungen contingent.

Kuala Tatau Bersatu, comprising four villages in Kuala Tatau, came in third and received RM1,000.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, who also joined in the parade, was impressed by the overwhelming response from the public.

“Niti Daun is a cultural parade for the community in Tatau to showcase their rich cultural heritage,” he said.