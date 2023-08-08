Phase 3 of Sibu flood mitigation plan to protect 308 hectares, 16,000 people

SIBU (Aug 8): The completion of Phase 3 of the Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan is expected to be able to protect an area spanning approximately 308 hectares with a total population of 16,000 people from floods.

This was stated in a press release handed out to reporters during Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s visit to the flood mitigation project’s site at Pump Station No. 8 here yesterday.

According to the press release, the objective of this project is to protect the areas of Kampung Datu, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Kampung Datu Baru, Jalan Bandong and other residential and commercial areas within the project area from the threat of flooding due to water overflowing from the Igan River.

“The Sibu Phase 3 Flood Mitigation Project is one of the federal government’s flood mitigation projects that have been approved for Sarawak under the 11th Malaysia Plan with a ceiling of RM100 million and with a construction cost of RM85 million.

“The implementation of the physical works of this project started on May 7, 2018 and is expected to be fully completed on Sept 14, 2023. For now, the physical progress has reached 97.5 per cent,” read the release.

It said the main scope of this project involves the construction of two pump stations in Sungai Bakong and Sungai Beranggau; construction of four tide/ebb water control gates; construction of new concrete ditches with a width of 2.5m and 1.0m with a total length of 1,993 metres; works to raise Jalan Kampung Datu, Kampung Hilir and Kampung Nangka with a total length of 2,835 metres; and works to raise the existing concrete ditch in the project’s surrounding area with a total length of 1,143 metres.

It further stated that the project is a continuation of the Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan Phases 1 and 2, as well as projects under the Economic Stimulus Package where a total of five pumping stations have been completed and fully operational in 2011 (two), 2012 (two) and 2015 (one).

Also implemented in the first two phases were works to raise Jalan Upper Lanang and Jalan Lanang to protect an area of ​​400 hectares from water overflowing from the Rajang River.

“In order to complete the entire Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan based on the results of the ‘Urban Drainage Master Plan Study For Sibu Town 1998’ and the ‘Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan Masterplan 2008’, the Sarawak government has agreed for Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan Phase 4 to be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) with a scheme value of RM120 million and the ceiling of the 12MP was approved amounting to RM4.8 million.

“For now, preliminary work including design and survey work that will be financed using the ceiling of 12MP is being actively implemented,” the press release stated.

It said the Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan Phase 4 will be able to protect an area of ​​618 hectares including the Bukit Assek area with a total population of over 20,000 people from the threat of flooding.

Meanwhile, the proposed implementation of the Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan Phase 5 project has been submitted to the federal government for approval under Rolling Plan 4 of the 12MP with a cost of RM469 million to complete the entire Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan, which will be equipped with 11 pump houses to protect an area of ​​over 2,100 hectares with a total population of over 100,000 people, said the press release.

Abang Johari was accompanied during his visit by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Briefing the Premier on the development of the project was Department of Irrigation and Drainage Sarawak deputy director Law Wee.