PM Anwar: P-hailing operators give commitment to be more transparent on rider’s rate

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): P-hailing companies have given their commitment to be more transparent and to study further the views of the riders in the calculation of payment rates for them, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the commitment was pledged in a meeting with 24 service operators and five riders present to state their views and obtain first-hand responses from the p-hailing companies.

“Further study is important to improve the deliverer’s wage and the interest of consumers especially in rural areas taking into consideration the capability of the companies involved,” he said in a statement today.

On July 22, Anwar said that he would call all p-hailing operators to explain some of the issues faced by food and goods deliverers.

This is after one of the food deliverers in a ‘Meet Anwar’ programme in conjunction with the Selangor Madani Rider Gathering programme, claimed that the wage rate of riders is decreasing from RM7 and below, thus reducing their income.

Anwar said after hearing the views of both sides today, the unity government agreed to increase the allocation for upskilling initiatives and training led by the Ministry of Human Resources.

The prime minister said that in addition to conveying the complaints of riders on the delivery rate issue, the meeting also revolved around deliverers’ income, social safety net and the need for upskilling training.

“I have conveyed the sender’s complaint related to the delivery rate issue. I have also heard views and complaints from operating companies operating outside the Klang Valley that are focused on rural services,” he said.

Also present at the meeting were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and senior officials of the ministry. — Bernama