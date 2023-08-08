Pos M’sia prefers General Post Office stay, but ready to move out if required, says CEO

KUCHING (Aug 8): Pos Malaysia is still in discussions with the Sarawak government over the return of the General Post Office (GPO) building here to the state, said its group chief executive officer Charles Brewer.

He said the national leading courier company has been operating at the grand building at Jalan Tun Haji Openg for close to a century since 1931, and hoped their services would still be made available at the building.

“We have about 15 employees currently working there and our preference is that we can remain operating there.

“We are in discussions to see what the government wants to do. If they really want to use the building for something different, we will have to find another location,” he told The Borneo Post during an interview at Pos Malaysia’s Kuching mail centre at Jalan Tun Razak here yesterday.

According to Brewer, Pos Malaysia had in fact just renewed its lease in December last year to continue operating at the historical building for the next 30 years, but it remains open to further discussions with the Sarawak government.

“We have a great location there as it is located at a fantastic site. It is indeed a beautiful building – customers love it and we love it.

Adding on, Brewer said Pos Malaysia counters at the General Post Office building received an average of 300 customers daily.

The company’s goal is to provide ease of access for its customers at the 56 post offices and 33 Pos Mini located throughout Sarawak, he said.

“Pos Malaysia not only offers courier services but also acts as a one-stop centre for customers to pay their insurance as well as renew their driving licence and road tax.

It boasts the widest coverage compared with other courier companies across the country, and deliveries are made to all addresses in the state, regardless of the geographical challenges.

He also said the company operates dedicated aircraft providing reliable courier services for the people in Sarawak.

“While maintaining excellent relationships with both Sabah and Sarawak, Pos Malaysia will continue to uphold industry best practices to fulfil the delivery services requirement of the people,” he said.

Brewer also highlighted Pos Malaysia’s history of over 200 years, being the oldest public organisation in Southeast Asia.

Recently, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the state government intends for the General Post Office building to be returned as part of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 negotiations.

Abdul Karim said the building contains heritage value which can be further developed once it is returned to the state government.