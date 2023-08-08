RM315,000 approved for upgrading works in Jln Stampin Tengah, Kg Stutong Melayu

KUCHING (Aug 8): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has rolled out a grant of RM315,000 for the upgrading of facilities in Jalan Stampin Tengah 5 and Kampung Stutong Melayu here.

Yap said the funding under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) would involve the construction of a drainage system upgrading project along Lorong Stampin Tengah 5 amounting to RM115,000.

The remaining allocation, meanwhile, is for the upgrading works on drains and car parks in front of Surau Al-Mukhlis at Lorong 1, Stampin Resettlement Scheme, he added.

“This morning (Aug 7), the Letter of Award and handing over of site was officially presented by officers from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to Sekinah Enterprise for the drainage upgrading works at Lorong Stampin Tengah 5,” he said in a statement.

“Another letter of award and handing over of site was granted to Pelopor Bumi Enterprise for the drainage upgrading works and car parks in front of Surau Al-Mukhlis at Lorong 1, Stampin Resettlement Scheme.”

Yap said both projects are expected to complete by Nov 26 this year.

He also stressed on the importance of effective project execution and on addressing the public’s concerns on the poor infrastructure in certain areas of Kota Sentosa.

Yap also expressed his appreciation to the MBKS engineering department officers for their efficient preparation of design plans, specifications and bill of quantities for the upgrading works.