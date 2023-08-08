STU backs proposed schools for hardcore poor students, wants TVET to be offered too

SIBU (Aug 8): The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s plans to introduce a new type of school specifically for children from hardcore poor families.

STU president Kullin Djayang said such boarding schools should not only promote science subjects but also provide technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

He said the focus should be on rural students since dropouts were more likely to be interested in manual skills.

“This is to ensure that they still have skills for them to survive on their own in future even if they do not pass Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM),” he said when officiating at the STU Serian Division annual general meeting.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s call for cooperation between students and teachers in making such schools a success, Kullin said STU agreed with this approach as the quality of education would be of higher-quality in line with the National Education Philosophy (FPN).

“The role of teachers is very important in controlling discipline and educating students from the B40 group because they are born from various backgrounds and living environments that are quite difficult and poor,” he said.

He added teachers for such schools should be more senior and have higher skills in their respective fields as they would better understand the cultures and lives of those from rural and inland areas.

On Aug 5, Anwar had said during an event at Penang Matriculation College that the government intended to introduce a new type of school specially for children of the poorest groups in the country so that they are not left behind by the education system.

He said the concept for the new type of school would be akin to a fully residential science secondary school where everyone has access to equal educational opportunities.

He added the schools should have complete learning facilities, comfortable dormitories, and skilled teachers.