Abdul Karim describes Michael Riman’s demise as big loss to Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 9): The passing of national hero Major (Rtd) Michael Riman Bugat is a big loss to Sarawak, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Expressing his sadness over the death, the Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said the late Riman had sacrificed a lot to defend the country ensuring peace and stability prevail till today.

He also said the late Riman was among the few Sarawakian heroes who were awarded the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) by the Malaysian government for bravery during the Communist Insurgency.

“The late Major (Rtd) Michael Riman was a brave fighter and gallantry medal recipient, having received the Pingat Gagah Berani from the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong. And because of the heroism of security forces personnel like him in those days, we now get to enjoy progress and development today, as well as social wellbeing and so on.

“That’s why when they pass away one by one, we feel very sad like what we experienced today,” he said when met by reporters after paying his last respects to the late Riman at the Kuching Civic Centre.

Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, said he had fond memories of the late Riman as they had attended several events together.

He said their most recent meeting was during the Sarawak 60th Independence Anniversary Celebrations on July 22, of which he was the minister in charge.

“The late Riman was among the veterans who took part in the procession that day. He also took part in the launching of the memorial honouring the 15 army rangers who perished in an ambush in Jangkar, Lundu which I had officiated.

“Those are some of the events where we were together, and I found him to be a pleasant and humble person,” he said, while expressing his deepest condolences and sympathy to the family

He advised the younger generations to remember the contributions of the past heroes and try their best to emulate their patriotic spirit in serving the country.

“Emulate what they have done as armed forces and as a Malaysian to preserve Malaysia as a peaceful, prosperous and united nation,” he added.

Abdul Karim was accompanied by his wife Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting during the paying of last respects.

They were led upon arrival by Riman’s funeral organising committee chairman, Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw. Also present was former state secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.