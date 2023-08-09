Continue to drive change via innovation, Sarawak federal civil servants told

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 9): Federal civil servants in Sarawak must continue to strive forward in driving change through innovation, said Sarawak Federal Secretary Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan.

He said by adopting a knowledge-based and creativity-driven approach, civil servants can create innovations that enhance the value of products and services, ultimately benefiting the broader public service landscape.

“We should not rest on our laurels but strive forward continuously. We need to drive innovation forward; only then can we generate a dynamic and productive public service,” he said in his speech during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Sarawak Federal Department/Agency Innovative and Creative Groups (KIK) Convention at the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) here.

In this regard, Ahmad Nadzri said his office will continue to provide platforms that allow more than 100 federal organisations in Sarawak to channel their creativity, in line with the third pillar of the Malaysia Madani initiative, which centres on innovation.

“Innovation can transform us from becoming passive consumers into active contributors, driving new discoveries and reengineering existing systems.

“This will enable us to change at least the environment in which we work, the state or country we are in as well as the world landscape,” he added.

Ahmad Nadzri also underscored Malaysia’s impressive global rank of 36 out of 132 countries in the 2022 Global Innovation Index, issued by the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

Malaysia was also placed at the top for two indicators namely the High-Tech Exports and Creative Goods Exports, he informed.

“This further demonstrates Malaysia’s unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation.”

A total of 38 teams from various federal departments and agencies in Sarawak took part in the convention, held from Aug 7 to 9.

The convention, organised by the Sarawak Federal Secretary Office and Intan Sarawak Campus, saw the Accountant Department of Malaysia Sarawak emerge as the champion, bagging RM2,500 and a trophy.

Meanwhile, Education Department Sarawak and the Optometric Unit of Sarawak General Hospital’s Ophthalmology Department, who placed second and third respectively, received RM1,500 and RM1,000.

The teams will join a few others to represent the state in the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention Awards to be held later this year.