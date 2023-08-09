KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak police arrested five suspects, one of whom is a woman, on Monday (Aug 7) in connection with a part-time job scam.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the suspects in their 20s were arrested during a raid on two condominium units, which had acted as their call centre.

“During the raid, we found 45 ATM cards which were later found to be mule account holders,” Mancha told a press conference at the Sarawak police headquarters here today.

He said the investigation showed that the suspects cheated about RM1.8 million from their victims, based on previous police reports.

Mancha said the suspects would target those aged between 17 and 40 from Malaysia and Indonesia by offering them non-existent part-time jobs, which supposedly came with a lucrative salary.

“The suspects would then ask their victims for money and transfer the amount to these mule accounts,” he explained.

Besides the ATM cards, police also seized 21 smartphones, three computers, internet peripherals, and three vehicles worth around RM130,000 in total.

The suspects have been remanded until Aug 12 for investigation under Section 402 of the Penal Code for cheating and Section 120B of the same Code for criminal conspiracy.

He revealed that police had been monitoring the suspects for about a week before they conducted the raid.

He also advised the public not to be easily hoodwinked by jobs offering high salaries that are too good to be true.

“The public are also advised not to entertain unknown callers and please let your family member know who you are conversing with,” said Mancha.

They should not provide bank details to unknown individuals or parties, and refrain from registering the suspects’ phone numbers for their online banking.

Contact the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if you are a victim of cyber scams (phone scam, love scam, e-commerce, non-existent loans) and if you have just made a money transfer to a suspect’s bank account or e-wallet.