Cops tracking down suspect who crashed stolen vehicle into police car at Jalan Bau-Krokong

KUCHING (Aug 9): The police are tracking down a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle into a police car after being asked to stop at Jalan Bau-Krokong around 6.50am yesterday.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said prior to the incident, personnel from the Bau district police headquarters, who were conducting ‘Op Lejang Khas’ at the area, had followed the suspicious looking vehicle.

“When the police wanted to stop the car, the car that was driven by the suspect crashed into the police car and the personnel on duty had opened fire at the vehicle for self-defence.

“However, the suspect managed to escaped and sped towards Krokong, Bau,” he said in a press statement today.

Mancha said early investigations showed that the silver-coloured Toyota Land Cruiser that was reported stolen in Kuching, was found abandoned in an oil palm plantation in Gumbang.

“Efforts are ongoing to track down the suspect who is believed to have escaped,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Those with any information is to call the case’s investigation officer Inspector Chew Cher Shin at 017-9682819.

“The public are also advised to not make any speculation on this case,” said Mancha.