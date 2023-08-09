Denmark extends border controls after Koran burnings

COPENHAGEN (Aug 9): Denmark will extend the tighter border controls introduced following protests involving Koran burnings in recent months in the country and in neighbouring Sweden, the justice ministry said today.

The ministry said in a statement that police “found it necessary to maintain the temporarily intensified efforts at the internal Danish borders”, citing a recommendation from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET).

Originally scheduled for a week after being introduced on August 3, the random checks at the borders with Sweden and Germany are now due to remain in place until August 17.

Denmark, along with Sweden, has stepped up security following the backlash in several Muslim countries in response to public desecrations of the Koran in the Scandinavian countries.

“The Koran burnings in recent times have an impact on the current threat level,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We are in a serious situation, where we continue to need stricter controls at the Danish borders to counter the threats Denmark faces.”

In both countries, authorities are considering ways of limiting demonstrations involving the burning of the Koran while trying to balance the right to freedom of expression. – AFP