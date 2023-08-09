Dr Sim: Riman’s heroic stories must continue on to younger generation

KUCHING (Aug 9): The demise of Major (Rtd) Michael Riman Bugat came as a shock to Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian because the former participated in Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence celebration just less than three weeks ago on July 22.

Dr Sim said the late Riman was seen together with other veterans participating in the parade on that day.

“We have lost another hero who has contributed to the history of Sarawak and Malaysia. Even though he has passed away, stories of heroes like him must continue to be told to the younger generation so that they know about nation building and the sacrifices and contributions made by those heroes,” he said when met by reporters after paying his last respects to the late Riman at the Kuching Civic Centre.

According to the Batu Kawa assemblyman, Riman was a registered voter in his constituency.

He expressed his gratitude to Riman’s funeral organising committee chairman, Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw and other veterans for assistance rendered to the family.

Riman passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here on Aug 7 at the age of 71.

Riman’s journey to his final resting place at the Heroes’ Grave, Jalan Taman Budaya here will begin at 9.30am tomorrow (Aug 10).

Born on March 8, 1952 in Spaoh, Betong, Riman served with the Malaysian Army from 1973 to 1991, including in the Royal Ranger Regiment.

He was conferred the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) – Malaysia’s second highest gallantry award – by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 6, 1984, for his courage during a battle with communist terrorists in Sarawak.