Dr Sim vs Chong: DDMC serves the people, not politicians, court told

KUCHING (Aug 9): The aim of the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) during the Covid-19 pandemic was to help the people and not politicians, the High Court here was told yesterday.

Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, who is the 10th plaintiff witness in the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Democratic Action Party Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the DDMC is considered a government body consisting of various federal and state agencies.

“Although I was not a member of the DDMC, I was aware that the (food aid) funding was initially planned to be channelled to the assemblymen’s service centres but that at the end, it was channelled to DDMC.

“I know the spirit of this programme (DDMC) is to help the rakyat and not to help the politicians. I think this is the correct decision done by the Sarawak government,” he said during cross-examination by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong.

Adding on, Tan said channelling the food aid funds to the DDMC was “to prevent injustice or inequality” from happening, as the DDMC is subjected to financial regulations by the state and federal audit departments.

“So it is a better mechanism compared to the funds being channelled to individual assemblymen,” he said.

Kong then questioned Tan how he was able to know the intention or spirit of the DDMC, in view that he was not a member and not personally involved in their meetings or decision-making process.

“I was a political secretary (to the chief minister) since 2016. I know that the Sarawak government’s initiative is to uplift the living standard of Sarawakians. The government would like to see a united Sarawak instead of a divided Sarawak.

“That is the spirit that I have learned and, through social media, I know that the Sarawak government intends to help everyone irrespective of whether the constituency is held by the ruling coalition or opposition party, so that the whole of Sarawak can enjoy government assistance through this programme.

“That is the spirit of Sarawak. I respect the opposition political leader. Everybody has a role to play in our society,” Tan said.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the defamation suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by Shankar Ram who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The suit is being heard before judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.