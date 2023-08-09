Wednesday, August 9
Fire destroys Kuching mall’s fire hose reel storage closet

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
A Bomba photo shows the aftermath of the fire at the shopping mall.

KUCHING (Aug 9): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is investigating a fire which destroyed a fire hose reel recessed closet on the third floor of a shopping mall at Jalan Song here around 10.49pm last night.

In a statement today, Bomba said a member of the public called to report witnessing smoke coming out from the mall.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station were sent to the scene.

By using a hose reel from the second floor, firefighters managed to fully extinguish the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

